Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Stillwater’ honored with Peabody Award nominations

Apple’s globally acclaimed comedy series “Ted Lasso” and the charming children’s program “Stillwater” today each earned prestigious Peabody Award nominations, recognized for the exceptional stories they tell that encourage empathy and expand our understanding of the world around us. The series were selected out of over 1,300 entries submitted for distinction.

The Peabody organization celebrates the finest in broadcasting and digital media, including television, radio/podcasts, and the web, in entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming. Winners will be announced in June at a virtual event. The nominations follow last year’s Peabody Award win for Apple Original comedy series “Dickinson,” as well as an incredible run of accolades that “Ted Lasso” has received including Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Writers Guild Awards, Golden Globes and AFI Television Program of the Year.

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just under a year and a half ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 107 wins and 367 nominations and have recently been nominated for Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, NAACP Image Awards and more.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed star alongside Sudeikis in the ensemble cast. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” was recently honored with an Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Jason Sudeikis at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The series was also nominated for a MTV Movie & TV Award, and was honored with the AFI Television Program of the Year honor. The comedy won three Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the widely beloved series was nominated. Jason Sudeikis also won Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Golden Globe Awards. The Writers Guild of America crowned “Ted Lasso” with wins for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

Based on the Scholastic book series “Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth, “Stillwater” is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment and centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges – meaning that sometimes even the smallest things can feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them and guiding them to their place within it.

“Stillwater” is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey. The first six episodes are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to the cast and crews of “Ted Lasso” and “Stillwater” on your Peabody Award nominations!

