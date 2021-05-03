Apple TV+ comedy ‘Mr. Corman,’ starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, to debut on August 6th

“Mr. Corman,” a 10-episode Apple Original comedy series created by, directed by and starring Emmy and SAG Award winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who also executive produces, is set to premiere globally on Friday, August. 6th on Apple TV+. The series will debut with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

“Mr. Corman” follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, played by Gordon-Levitt, an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings – rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.

In addition to Gordon-Levitt, “Mr. Corman” stars Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall a.k.a. Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez.

The series marks a return to TV for Gordon-Levitt, who grew up on the small screen with roles on multiple series, most notably his co-starring turn on the long-running NBC comedy “3rd Rock from the Sun.”

Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, “Mr. Corman” is created by, directed by and executive produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt along with Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan and Inman Young. Pamela Harvey-White serves as producer.

