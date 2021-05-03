Analyst: Apple will win court battle with ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games

Regarding Epic Games v. Apple, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says Apple will prevail in a “Game of Thrones” curt battle versus “Fortnite” maker Epic Games.

Epic Games v. Apple is a current lawsuit brought by Epic Games against Apple in August 2020 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, related to Apple’s practices in the iOS App Store. Epic Games specifically had challenged Apple’s restrictions on apps from having other in-app purchasing methods outside of the one offered by the App Store.

Philip Elmer-DeWitt for Apple 3.0:

“Game of Thrones” Court Battle Between Epic and Apple Kick Off This Week This week Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, will officially begin its much anticipated court battle royale with Apple in Northern District of California that we ultimately believe Cupertino will win while defending its golden jewel App Store ecosystem… While Epic will play into Fortnite’s massive installed base which is unrivaled and drum up support (through social media, etc), legally Apple has successfully defended its App Store moat again and again with this time being no different in our opinion. – [Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives]

MacDailyNews Take: The bottom line is clear: Epic Games wants to enjoy all of the benefits of Apple’s App Store, including access to well over one billion of the world’s most affluent users for free. That is illogical, unfair, and, basically, theft.