M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, next-gen Apple TV 4K preorders begin, deliveries arrive on May 21st

Preorders began today for Apple’s new M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and the next-gen Apple TV 4K through Apple’s online store.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Arrival dates are starting on May 21. These are expected to slip rapidly.

Apple made the purple iPhone 12 and AirTag available to order on April 23, and the initial orders ship to customers April 30. Some lucky customers received their orders days in advance.

Dates for these high-demand products will slip quickly. Deliveries will begin in the second half of May, with devices becoming available in-store on the same day.

It isn’t clear how many of each device will be available at retail. Stocks are expected to be limited.