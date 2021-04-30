IDC: Apple iPad continues to dominate ‘outstanding’ tablet market

No Comments

While much of the world is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of Apple’s iPad and other tablets remain on fire, as iPad continues to dominate what IDC calls an “outstanding” tablet market. Tablets had an outstanding first quarter of 2021 with 55.2% year-over-year growth and shipments totaling 39.9 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

IDC: Apple iPad continues to dominate 'outstanding' tablet market
The M1 chip and 5G speeds enable the new iPad Pro to push the limits of what’s possible on iPad.

Growth of this magnitude has not been seen since the third quarter of 2013 when the tablet market grew by 56.9% year over year.

Top Five Tablet Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2021
(Preliminary results, combined company view for the current quarter only, shipments in millions)

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly PCD Tracker, April 29, 2021 Notes: * Since Huawei sold its Honor business, data for Huawei in the top line excludes Honor volume for both 1Q21 and 1Q20. ** For year-on-year comparison, an extra line has been added below the table to show what Huawei's growth would have looked like including Honor volume in 1Q20.
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly PCD Tracker, April 29, 2021
Notes: * Since Huawei sold its Honor business, data for Huawei in the top line excludes Honor volume for both 1Q21 and 1Q20. ** For year-on-year comparison, an extra line has been added below the table to show what Huawei’s growth would have looked like including Honor volume in 1Q20.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s only one iPad. The rest are just knockoffs, wannabes, also-rans, and road kill. This is why Apple’s iPad continues to dominate the worldwide tablet market.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,