IDC: Apple iPad continues to dominate ‘outstanding’ tablet market

While much of the world is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of Apple’s iPad and other tablets remain on fire, as iPad continues to dominate what IDC calls an “outstanding” tablet market. Tablets had an outstanding first quarter of 2021 with 55.2% year-over-year growth and shipments totaling 39.9 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Growth of this magnitude has not been seen since the third quarter of 2013 when the tablet market grew by 56.9% year over year.

Top Five Tablet Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2021

(Preliminary results, combined company view for the current quarter only, shipments in millions)



MacDailyNews Take: There’s only one iPad. The rest are just knockoffs, wannabes, also-rans, and road kill. This is why Apple’s iPad continues to dominate the worldwide tablet market.