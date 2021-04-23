Apple faces lawsuit over its iTunes ‘Buy’ button

Apple is facing a putative class action lawsuit over the way consumers can “buy” or “rent” movies, TV shows and other content in the iTunes Store. David Andino, the lead plaintiff in this case, argues the distinction is deceptive. He alleges Apple reserves the right to terminate access to what consumers have “purchased” and has done so on several occasions. Andino claims he wouldn’t have gone through with the purchase, or paid as much, if he’d known the content could one day become unavailable.
Rejecting a motion to dismiss, a federal judge says it is plausible that consumers don’t know that access to purchased content can be revoked.
Eriq Gardner for The Hollywood Reporter:
This week, U.S. District Court Judge John Mendez made clear he isn’t ready to buy into Apple’s view of consumer expectations in the digital marketplace.
“Apple contends that ‘[n]o reasonable consumer would believe’ that purchased content would remain on the iTunes platform indefinitely,” writes Mendez. “But in common usage, the term ‘buy’ means to acquire possession over something. It seems plausible, at least at the motion to dismiss stage, that reasonable consumers would expect their access couldn’t be revoked.”
The lawsuit does lose its unjust enrichment claim, but Mendez does leave open the possibility of injunctive relief that could force Apple to change the way it sells content. We’ll see if the suit really gets there or is settled. Meanwhile, Amazon is facing a similar lawsuit over Prime Video purchases.
MacDailyNews Take: In our iTunes Store, accessed via Apple’s Music app, there aren’t even TV shows or movies availble to “buy” or “rent.” Now, in Apple’s TV app, there certainly are movies and TV shows with “Buy” buttons, so perhaps this lawsuit covers these with “iTunes Store” covering all of Apple’s media stores and apps. It will be interesting if Apple needs to do more than simply explain what “buy” really means beyond the legalese in their Apple Media Services Terms and Conditions document.
9 Comments
Welcome to the strange new world of online EVERYTHING! When you have anything online, you simply lose control. This applies to online storage/backups too.
I have long developed personal storage of everything I buy.
When it comes to online ANYTHING, Caveat Emptor!
Even “Buy” is moved into the realm of ambiguous, shifting and changing word definitions.
Honey, where’s the hemlock?
Apple is wrong on this issue and deserves to lose. When you ‘buy’ something, you dont expect the seller to make it disappear from your possession.
They should send the (rightfully)complaining customers a Blu-ray and be clear on their sites. Buy is buy.
How is this issue unique to Apple? Amazon pulls purchased books from your Kindle without warning, Disney removes purchased content from their services, various streaming services that have gone out of business often take your movies with them, and even companies like Nest or Sonos will brick or invalidate your PHYSICAL purchases when they stop supporting their online controllers. Yes, it sucks that “buy” means “lease for as long as we let you” but it’s a cloud thing, not an Apple thing. Welcome to the connected world…
Another example: since Apple moved iOS app management out of MacOS iTunes several years ago, your backups—even local backups—no longer contain the actual app, but a link to the App Store. When you restore from that backup, the app is downloaded if it is still available on the App Store. If the app is no longer available, it just disappears from your device, no matter how much you paid for it.
To buy means to own it and to be able to use it whenever wanted. Period.
True… this is not just an Apple thing. It is a cloud thing. Many companies are taking advantage of the ignorance of buyers and getting away with it because few question it, let alone challenge it. But our culture has learned to accept the changing definition of words, so now companies mean buy=lease. But it is wrong… Buy is Buy. There should be provision to make ownership permanent.
Ha, one of my iTune songs I purchased all of a sudden sounded slightly different, at first I thought it was me. Turns out, they replaced the song with a k-tel like quality song. Really REALLY pisses me off! Effing joke!