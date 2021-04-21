Apple to release iOS 14.5 with App Tracking Transparency privacy framework next week

Apple on Tuesday released a series of notifications for app developers regarding upcoming requirements related to iOS 14.5 that’s set to be released next week.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple says that apps must start using the AppTrackingTransparency framework on Monday, April 26, 2021.

With the upcoming public release of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5, all apps must use the AppTrackingTransparency framework to request the user’s permission to track them or to access their device’s advertising identifier. Unless you receive permission from the user to enable tracking, the device’s advertising identifier value will be all zeros and you may not track them.

When submitting your app for review, any other form of tracking — for example, by name or email address — must be declared in the product page’s ‌App Store‌ Privacy Information section and be performed only if permission is granted through AppTrackingTransparency. You’ll also need to include a purpose string in the system prompt to explain why you’d like to track the user, per ‌App Store‌ Review Guideline 5.1.2(i). These requirements apply to all apps starting April 26, 2021.

The April 26, 2021 deadline suggests that iOS 14.5 will either be released on that date or the day after.