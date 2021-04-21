Apple debuts two new ‘Behind the Mac’ ads

Apple today debuted two new “Behind the Mac” ads, the longer of which features FINNEAS who gives an in-depth look at how he creates behind the Mac.

Calling it “the last instrument I learned,” FINNEAS shows how the next generation of makers need only the Mac and an idea to express themselves on a global scale.

Behind the Mac with FINNEAS

The second “Behind the Mac” ad is shorter and celebrates college acceptance season and all those students starting their next chapter behind the Mac.

Behind the Mac: Headed for College

MacDailyNews Take: It’s always nice to see Apple promoting the one that brung them. More Mac ads, please!