Apple Original Film ‘Wolfwalkers’ wins 5 Annie Awards including Best Indie Feature and Best Direction

Apple earned its historic first Annie Awards from ASIFA-Hollywood at tonight’s virtual ceremony. Apple Original Films’ widely acclaimed, Academy Award-nominated “Wolfwalkers” won 5 of its Annie Awards-nominated categories for feature film: Best Indie Feature, Best Character Design, Best Direction, Best Production Design and Best Voice Acting. Including tonight’s wins, Apple has been honored with a total of 105 awards wins and 358 nominations to date, including two Academy Award nominations, since its Apple Originals debut just over a year ago. The Annie Awards celebrate contributions and excellence in the art of animation.

Apple’s “Wolfwalkers” is the latest film from three-time Oscar-nominated director Tomm Moore and director Ross Stewart, and co-produced by the award-winning animation studios Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions. The film has won an AFI FEST prize and has been named best animated film across multiple critics groups, including by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, New York Film Critics Circle, Chicago Film Critics Association, Hollywood Critics Association, International Film Society Critics, San Diego Film Critics Society, Toronto Film Critics Association, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists and more.

The Annie Award wins for “Wolfwalkers” follow Best Animated Feature nominations from the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Producers Guild of America Awards.

“Wolfwalkers” is currently playing in select theaters nationwide. Set in a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the “Wolfwalkers” and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

“Wolfwalkers” is produced by Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore and Stéphan Roelants. GKIDS serves as the theatrical distribution partner in North America. WildCard serves as the theatrical distributor for the film in the UK. The film is currently streaming on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t seen Apple’s Wolfwalkers yet, check it out on Apple TV+ here – and don’t forget the other earlier two installments in Moore’s “Irish Folklore Trilogy,” The Secret of Kells (2009) and Song of the Sea (2014).

“Gorgeous, brilliant films all, especially Secret of Kells which, if you haven’t yet seen it, should go on your watch list right now.” — MacDailyNews, June 14, 2018