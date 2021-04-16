Developer: Apple’s privacy push is an ‘atomic bomb’ for advertisers

Apple’s App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users to discover apps created by developers from around the world. Apps on the App Store are held to a high standard for privacy, security, and content because, to Apple, nothing is more important than maintaining users’ trust. In order to submit new apps and app updates, developers need to provide information about some of their app’s data collection practices on their product page. And starting with the beta versions of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5, with Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency framework, developers are required to ask users for their permission to track them across apps and websites owned by other companies.

One developer says Apple’s privacy push is an ‘atomic bomb’ for advertisers.

Justina Lee for Bloomberg News:

Adam Jaffe’s mobile game jostles daily with nearly a million others in Apple Inc.’s App Store to lure users — and ideally some willing to spend real-world cash to boost their odds of victory. Now the Tenko Games CEO’s ability to entice those lucrative players is about to dwindle. In an iOS update expected this month, Apple will start asking users for permission to track their data across apps. With the majority expected to say no, the tech giant is decimating a system that allowed studios like Tenko to find potential high spenders and sell targeted ads… Behemoths such as Facebook Inc. have slammed Apple over the planned changes… “It’s like an atomic bomb,” said the Barcelona-based former professional soccer player who’s also a consultant for other game studios. “People are going to have to reinvent how they do the job of marketing — well, not reinvent but go back to where it was 10 years ago.”

MacDailyNews Take: Tough.

If granting users the control that they should’ve always possessed hurts Facebook or any other developer, then it is their business model that is the problem.

Facebook, especially, deserves to be hurt in this fashion as they’ve been abusing user data without permission for years.

Privacy means people know what they’re signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. I’m an optimist; I believe people are smart, and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you’re going to do with your data. — Steve Jobs