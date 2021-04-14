Discord blocks iOS users from joining and accessing NSFW servers due to App Store rules

Discord, the gaming-focused social networking app which lets users create public or private servers to chat via text, image, voice, and video livestreaming, announced this week that “all users on the iOS platform (including those aged 18+) will be blocked from joining and accessing NSFW servers. iOS users aged 18+ will still be able to join and access NSFW communities on the desktop and web versions of Discord.”
Discord didn’t specify why iOS users are being treated differently from those on other platforms, but Apple’s iOS Developer Guidelines say that apps with user-generated content “that end up being used primarily for pornographic content… do not belong on the App Store.” The guidelines allow for “incidental” NSFW content generated by users on web-based services if “the content is hidden by default and only displayed when the user turns it on via your website,” a caveat that apparently isn’t sufficient for Discord’s comfort.
Discord is reportedly in the late stages of acquisition talks — which could value the service at $10 billion — with Microsoft and other parties. The service has over 140 million monthly users and 300 million registered accounts.
MacDailyNews Take: Seems like a bit of extra caution on the part of Discord in the midst of acquisition talks.
We do believe we have a moral responsibility to keep porn off the iPhone. Folks who want porn can buy an Android phone. – Steve Jobs, April, 2010
14 Comments
Apple CEO Tim Cook fears people not being able to ‘express themselves fully – then blocks expression that he doesn’t like. “Morals” were the excuse for racism and sexism for ages.
Apple is a private company, a workplace, so they are allowed to determine what material is suitable for that workplace. They should not—and in my opinion cannot—be compelled to violate their own published standards by distributing an app “used primarily for pornographic content.” A company is entitled to control its own image. The First Amendment does not limit its ability to do so.
I agree with you and yet at the same time I wish Cook wouldn’t be hypocritical… saying things like his fear is a limitation of one’s personal expression and yet situations like this come up where one’s personal expression runs contrary to what Apple wants to portray.
While there’s a part of me wants to understand their motivations… they want to create a child-friendly environment not unlike what Walt Disney set out to do when creating Disneyland. However, in the same way that Walt’s vision has since been so massively compromised by Disney’s WOKE executives… so too has Apple’s vision.
Another example was Cook’s decision to ban Parlor from the store SOLELY for political reasons shows that the rational he’s used to prop up the justifications he’s referenced for his and the company’s actions just doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
Parler was removed because they refused to comply with the requests made by Apple to remove content violating App Store guidelines.
Facebook and Twitter may have similar content, but they at least try to comply
Amazon removed Parler for distributing illegal content
Dan, if that were true Apple would have also banned Facebook and Twitter apps.
Amazon removed Parlor because they (like Apple) want to ban political speech.
Garbage conspiracy theories too.
Discord ISN’T primarily used for pornographic content. Even the NSFW sites are often less than 10% stuff you could not show on TV. People drawn together by common interests still talk about anything. Look how often MDN threads diverge from anything mac related. Imagine if the Mods were fine with that and just made threads for anything the posters wanted to talk about.
Here we go again, the Number One Cook BLIND APOLOGIST.
Yes, we know Apple is a private company you point out over and ove ad nauseum.
What you don’t point out — Apple takes ADVANTAGE of legal protections under Section 230, not afforded other “private business.” The right to CENSOR free speech with IMPUNITY, pull apps and cancel contracts at will with absolutely no explanation.
When pressed, they pull out the same magical one size fits all sentence, “violates our terms of service.”
There, I fixed it for you…
So Discord is telling Apple that Apple’s TOS does not comply with Discord so Discord is blocking Apple’s iOS app. Hell, is that rich or what? Hey Tim, not everyone agrees with Apple’s stance on porn, just like others may not agree with the Gay lifestyle. What a boring world this would be if it were left to You Tim to dictate how everything should be.
Karma’s a bitch, huh Tim!
Discord is a private company, so they are allowed to determine what material is allowed, not Apple. Right Tex?
Obviously, Ha.
EVERY serious artist who has drawn on an iPad has drawn a nude at some point. It’s a necessary part of realistic drawing. Apple should should not sell those pens if they are going to be like this about art.
By definition, art cannot be pornography. Pornography is material that intentionally appeals to a prurient interest in sex or excretion, that violates contemporary community standards, and that has no redeeming social or artistic merit. As Mr. Justice Stewart famously observed, it is hard to define, but judges and juries know it when they see it. Artistic portrayals of the human body fall well within contemporary expectations for legitimate art.
That said, it is Apple’s App Store and they can determine what to sell in it, just like Safeway can determine what brands of cereal to stock.
Eye of the beholder… where one sees an anaconda another sees an orange mushroom.
“By definition, art cannot be pornography.”
But it can be NSFW. (Not safe for work.) and that is what is being banned on iOS. If a game has as much nudity as, say, Ranma 1/2, could it be on the Apple store? Nope.