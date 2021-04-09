Steve Jobs personally shot Desktop Pictures for Mac OS X Leopard

A former Apple software designer claims that Steve Jobs personally shot several of the images presented as desktop pictures for 2007’s Mac OS X Leopard.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

A new blog post claims that OS X Leopard wallpaper, or desktop pictures, including “Grass Blades,” “Rock Garden,” and “Golden Palace” were photographed by Steve Jobs. The blogger, going only by the name “Cricket,” says he spent nearly 20 years at Apple.

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Steve Jobs liked to take pictures,” says “Cricket” in a blog post. “He was even taking a picture the last time I saw him. However, many people might not know that some of his photos shipped as Desktop Pictures in Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard.”

“Cricket” shows five OS X Leopard images shot by Jobs.