Leaked images of next-gen iPad Pro and iPad mini chassis posted online

A purported leaked image of forthcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro and iPad mini dummy chassis have been posted online by leaker Sonny Dickson. The images show the next-gen iPad mini will feature the same design as the iPad mini 5, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro looks to feature a reduced camera bump versus the currently shipping model.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

As expectations mount that a new iPad Pro may be revealed soon, a long-time leaker has shown off images of dummy chassis designs. Alongside dummies for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the images feature what’s believed to be the next iPad mini.

Leaker Sonny Dickson says that these are dummy units, so there is no display to turn on yet. That makes determining the width of bezels uncertain — but it appears that both the iPad Pro and iPad mini refreshes feature no marked redesigns.

Separately, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro dummy does appear to feature a less pronounced rear camera bump, as compared to 11-inch dummy, or the currently shipping models.