Nearly 9 in 10 U.S. teens own an Apple iPhone

The Piper Sandler “Taking Stock With Teens” spring 2021 survey finds that 88% of U.S. teens own an iPhone and 90% expect an iPhone to be their next phone. Both are new all-time highs.

“Taking Stock With Teens” is a semi-annual research project that gathers input from 7,000 teens with an average age of 16.1 years. Discretionary spending patterns, fashion trends, technology, and brand and media preferences are assessed through surveying a geographically diverse subset of high schools across the U.S. Since the project began in 2001, Piper Sandler has surveyed more than 201,800 teens and collected over 49.7 million data points on teen spending.

Piper Sandler:

Spring 2021 Key Findings • Regional responses were 48% in the South (vs. 42% Fall); NE at 10% (same as Fall) • 88% of teens own an iPhone and 90% expect an iPhone to be their next phone. Both are new all-time highs • Chick-Fil-A is No. 1 restaurant, Starbucks No. 2 (+DD share); Chipotle No. 3 gained 300 bps of share to 11% (vs. 8% LY); McDonald’s ceded 200 bps of share Y/Y but remains a top 5 brand • Video games are 9% of teen wallet share vs. 8% LY; 53% expect to purchase a NextGen console & 4% already own • Teens spend 32% of their daily video consumption on Netflix followed by YouTube (31%); Prime & Other streaming gained • Cash is (still) king for teens as top payment method followed by Apple Pay; Venmo is the most used payment app • Nike is the No. 1 fashion brand for teens—up 200 bps Y/Y; Nike is the No. 1 footwear brand—up 900 bps Y/Y • Snapchat is the favorite social media platform (31% share) followed by TikTok (30%) & Instagram (24%, down 700 bps Y/Y)

MacDailyNews Take: The future belongs to Apple!

Why would anyone want a slow, green-bubbled, insecure, privacy-invading fake iPhone, when you can have a fast, blue-bubbled, secure, privacy-protecting real iPhone instead?

Only old ignorati handicap themselves with Google tracking devices.

So, what happens to Apple’s smartphone share as these teens grow up, become adults, and have families? — MacDailyNews, October 22, 2018

In one of our local high schools, out of roughly 300 students who are known to have a cellphone, three (3!) are known to not have an iPhone (two Androids of unknown make (that the kids hate and keep well-hidden) and one flip phone to be used only for emergency calls). All of the rest have iPhones. Quote from a student: “It’s really bad to be green in Messages.” – MacDailyNews, April 11, 2018