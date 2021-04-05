Tim Cook drops some hints on Apple’s vehicle plans

Following years of rumors that Apple is developing its own autonomous vehicle, CEO Tim Cook hinted toward the company’s work towards “Apple Car.”

Jessica Bursztynsky for CNBC:

“The autonomy itself is a core technology, in my view. If you sort of step back, the car, in a lot of ways, is a robot. An autonomous car is a robot. And so there’s lots of things you can do with autonomy. And we’ll see what Apple does,” Cook said in an interview released Monday with Kara Swisher on the “Sway” podcast.

“We investigate so many things internally. Many of them never see the light of day. I’m not saying that one will not,” Cook added.

When asked if Apple was working on a car itself or the technology within a car, Cook declined to comment.

“We love to integrate hardware, software, and services, and find the intersection points of those because we think that’s where the magic occurs. And so that’s what we love to do. And we love to own the primary technology that’s around that,” he said.