Apple Pay launches in South Africa

For several months, it’s been widely rumored that Apple Pay would launch in South Africa “any day now.” Well, that day has finally arrived!

Marco Cocomello for Glitched:

Currently, the feature is limited to specific banks… Users have confirmed that Absa, Nedbank, and Discovery Bank all support this feature. Apple Pay is set up through the “Wallet and Apple Pay” tab in the settings app. Click on Settings > Wallet and Apple Pay > Add Card and complete the process. Users can scan their card using their camera or enter the details manually. Once you have entered the Security Code, if the page successfully activates your Apple Pay then your bank is supported. If you get a “Your Issuer Does Not Yet Offer Support For This Card” then your bank does not support the feature yet. FNB has confirmed that the bank does plan on supporting Apple Pay in South Africa. FNB spokesperson Chris Labuschagne, CEO of FNB Card told us: “We’re working with Apple and look forward to bringing Apple Pay to our customers.”

MacDailyNews Take: This is the first time Apple Pay is available on the continent of Africa.

Currently, Apple Pay works in South Africa via:

• Absa (Visa cards)

• Discovery (Visa cards)

• Nedbank (American Express cards, Mastercard cards, and Visa cards)

