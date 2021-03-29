Images of early iPad prototype show Apple mulled a dual port design

New images shared on Twitter this week of one of Apple’s early prototype first-generation iPads that show that Apple had mulled a dual port system of some sort for the device.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The images were shared on Twitter by the user Giulio Zompetti, who collects rare Apple devices. He shared a trio of images showcasing a prototype iPad 1, and elaborated on a mysterious port located on the left-hand side of the device. This port appears to simply be a second 30-pin connection.

iPad, first generation prototype. Initially, Apple was planning to feature a dual dock system on its first tablet. The secondary port was situated on the left side of the device. Concurrent charging was apparently supported. This feature was removed in a later DVT stage.

iPad, first generation prototype.

Initially, Apple was planning to feature a dual dock system on its first tablet.

The secondary port was situated on the left side of the device.

Concurrent charging was apparently supported.

This feature was removed in a later DVT stage. pic.twitter.com/7yJHsXPoYL — Giulio Zompetti (@1nsane_dev) March 27, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: Back in summer 2012, a first generation iPad prototype with a dual port design that showed up on eBay and sold for $10,200 (US).