Analyst: There’s no stopping Apple’s iPhone super cycle

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says his channel checks show that Apple’s multiyear iPhone super cycle continues unabated — and not even a chip shortage can slow it down.
Rich Duprey for The Motley Fool:
After checking into Apple channels, [Ives] discovered builds for the current quarter continue at a blistering rate — between 56 million and 62 million — without any letup in demand. Even the June quarter could see them in the mid 40 million range.
He says this is the greatest demand trajectory in years, possibly going as far back as 2014 when the iPhone 6 was released. As a result, Ives is keeping his outperform rating on the stock and a $175 per share price target. Factoring in Friday’s closing price at a penny under $120, this would mean Apple has 46% upside still possible.
There might be good reason for such bullishness. Samsung Securities analyst MS Hwang told Bloomberg last week the tight supply of semiconductor chips “is affecting everybody except Apple.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Yes, more than ever, the world needs Apple’s annual iPhone cycle. And we bet the world will get it, too. With “iPhone 5G,” the multi-year Mother of all iPhone Super Cycles will finally be here this autumn! — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2020
