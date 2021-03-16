Survey: Apple brand loyalty at an all-time high of 92% as Android brands plummet

Following a decline in the first three quarters due to the response to COVID-19, smartphone shipments saw a positive rebound in Q4 thanks to heavy demand for Apple’s iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max models. SellCell has conducted a survey to gauge the brand loyalty of five major smartphone brands, determine the preferred brand of choice for switchers, discover factors affecting brand loyalty and brand switching, and find the most- and least-popular flagship smartphones. The survey included more than 5000 US-based smartphone users, aged 18 years or older, with any of the five major smartphone brands, including Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and Motorola.

Smartphone Brand Loyalty Survey Highlights

• The brand loyalty for Apple is at an all-time high of nearly 92% (up from 90.5% in 2019)

• Meanwhile, Samsung loyalty has dropped 11.7% from 85.7% in 2019 to 74% in 2021

• Apple users are nearly 18% more loyal to their brand than Samsung users

• 26% of Samsung users will jump ship to another brand next time they upgrade

• Of the Samsung defectors, a majority (53%) will switch to an iPhone the next time they upgrade, with most (31.5%) indicating privacy concerns as the main reason for the switch

• At over 25%, value for money also seems to be a significant rationale for switching away from Samsung

• Much like Samsung, brand loyalty among Google Pixel users has dropped 18.8% from 84% in 2019 to 65.2% in 2021

• Motorola and LG users are the most disloyal bunch, with circa 71% and 62.6%, respectively, of existing users stating that they will be looking to move when they upgrade

• 46.6% of respondents think the new iPhone 12 range is the best range vs. 30.4% who think the S21 range is their favorite

Apple’s iPhone 12 Tops Most Popular Smartphones List

1. Apple iPhone 12 — 17%

2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max — 12.7%

3. Samsung Galaxy S21 — 11.4%

4. Apple iPhone 12 Pro — 10.6%

5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — 10%

6. Samsung Galaxy S21+ — 9%

7. Google Pixel 5 — 8.1%

8. Apple iPhone 12 Mini — 6.3%

9. Other — 5%

10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G — 3.1%

11. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G — 2.5%

12. LG Wing 5G — 2.3%

13. Motorola Razr 5G — 1.2%

14. Motorola Edge S — 0.8%

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, based on this smartphone brand loyalty survey, with 31.5% of Samsung defectors indicating privacy concerns as the main reason for their upgrade to a real iPhone, Apple’s commitment to user privacy is finally turning from handicap to selling point!