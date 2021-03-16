Siri can now tell you what Oprah’s reading

Oprah’s Book Club can be found in the Apple Books app, where those interested can learn more about Oprah Winfrey’s latest book selection and browse previous selections. Apple TV+ subscribers can also watch “Oprah’s Book Club” which debuted on November 1, 2019. Now, Apple’s Siri is getting into the act.

Apple in June 2018 announced the company had entered into a multi-year content partnership with Oprah Winfrey to create original programs and content for Apple Books and Apple TV+.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Starting today, there’s a new Oprah Siri integration that allows you to ask Siri what book Oprah is currently reading for her book club. In response, Oprah herself reads a synopsis of the book. After ‌Siri‌ provides an Oprah-read synopsis of the book, ‌Siri‌ directs users to the Apple Books app to get the book or to the “Oprah’s Book Club” TV show in the Apple TV app.

