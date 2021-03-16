Siri can now tell you what Oprah’s reading

9 Comments

Oprah’s Book Club can be found in the Apple Books app, where those interested can learn more about Oprah Winfrey’s latest book selection and browse previous selections. Apple TV+ subscribers can also watch “Oprah’s Book Club” which debuted on November 1, 2019. Now, Apple’s Siri is getting into the act.

MacDailyNews Take: Oprah? Siri. Siri? Oprah… Have you kids met Keanu?

The first selection from Oprah’s Book Club is Ta-Nehisi Coates’s novel “The Water Dancer,” available on the Apple Books app on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
The first selection from Oprah’s Book Club was Ta-Nehisi Coates’s novel “The Water Dancer,” available on the Apple Books app on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Apple in June 2018 announced the company had entered into a multi-year content partnership with Oprah Winfrey to create original programs and content for Apple Books and Apple TV+.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Starting today, there’s a new Oprah Siri integration that allows you to ask Siri what book Oprah is currently reading for her book club. In response, Oprah herself reads a synopsis of the book.

After ‌Siri‌ provides an Oprah-read synopsis of the book, ‌Siri‌ directs users to the Apple Books app to get the book or to the “Oprah’s Book Club” TV show in the Apple TV app.

MacDailyNews Take: “Siri can now tell you what Oprah’s reading,” so you can avoid it. 🙂

(Oh, lighten up, Francis.)

9 Comments

  2. So Siri, this story told me about how you can tell the people what book Oprah’s reading. Siri, can you also tell the people what I am thinking of your new capability?

    Reply

  6. But often relays words like my mouth is full of marbles…even when intentionally speaking with the clearest diction possible.

    Apple and Siri are on curiously different performance levels. She’s still dumb after all these years.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,