Oprah’s Book Club can be found in the Apple Books app, where those interested can learn more about Oprah Winfrey’s latest book selection and browse previous selections. Apple TV+ subscribers can also watch “Oprah’s Book Club” which debuted on November 1, 2019. Now, Apple’s Siri is getting into the act.
MacDailyNews Take: Oprah? Siri. Siri? Oprah… Have you kids met Keanu?
Apple in June 2018 announced the company had entered into a multi-year content partnership with Oprah Winfrey to create original programs and content for Apple Books and Apple TV+.
Starting today, there’s a new Oprah Siri integration that allows you to ask Siri what book Oprah is currently reading for her book club. In response, Oprah herself reads a synopsis of the book.
After Siri provides an Oprah-read synopsis of the book, Siri directs users to the Apple Books app to get the book or to the “Oprah’s Book Club” TV show in the Apple TV app.
MacDailyNews Take: “Siri can now tell you what Oprah’s reading,” so you can avoid it. 🙂
(Oh, lighten up, Francis.)
9 Comments
But can Siri tell us how many times she flew to Epstein’s pedophile island?
You do what Apple allows you to do silly!
So Siri, this story told me about how you can tell the people what book Oprah’s reading. Siri, can you also tell the people what I am thinking of your new capability?
Hey Siri, Who gives a flying F what Ophrah is reading?
“Hey Siri, how much does Oprah weigh?” … “I’m sorry, such a high number doesn’t compute.”
More useless crap courtesy of Tim & Eddie
But often relays words like my mouth is full of marbles…even when intentionally speaking with the clearest diction possible.
Apple and Siri are on curiously different performance levels. She’s still dumb after all these years.
So Oprah is reading another book by one of the biggest America haters out there? Gee Siri… what am I reading? https://youtu.be/VqZRh_OUfUI
I wouldn’t have expected you saw Dennis Prager as an America-hater.