Apple TV+ film ‘Wolfwalkers’ lands Oscar nomination

The Irish animated Apple TV+ film “Wolfwalkers” was nominated today nominated for an Oscar in the Animated Feature Film category.

Apple’s “Wolfwalkers,” the latest from two-time Academy Award-nominated director Tomm Moore and director Ross Stewart, and co-produced by the award-winning animation studios Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions,” is an AFI Fest and Critics’ Choice Super Award-winner. “Wolfwalkers” has been named best animated film across multiple critics groups including by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, New York Film Critics Circle, Dublin Critics Circle, Chicago Film Critics Association, San Diego Film Critics Society, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists and more. A Golden Globe Award-nominated film, “Wolfwalkers” is also nominated for 10 Annie Awards and was nominated by Producers Guild of America (PGA) in the category of Best Animated Feature.

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the “Wolfwalkers” and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy. “Wolfwalkers” is produced by Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore and Stéphan Roelants. GKIDS serves as the theatrical distribution partner in North America. WildCard serves as the theatrical distributor for the film in the UK.

Thank you to @TheAcademy members for #WolfWalkers nomination in the Animated Feature Film category. Congratulations to @tommmoore & @rossstewart.art, the whole team involved in the production & our coproduction partners Melusine/Studio 352. https://t.co/mOZWgo7VSD — Cartoon Saloon (@CartoonSaloon) March 15, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to the cast and crew of Wolfwalkers!

