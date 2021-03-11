Apple sues former employee over secret project leaks to media

The former Apple employee has been sued by the company, with the complaint addressing alleged misappropriation of trade secrets that were then leaked to an unnamed publication in exchange for favorable coverage of a startup.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Simon Lancaster, former materials lead at Apple, has been accused of accessing data outside of his job’s scope then selling it to a media outlet.

A court document made public on Thursday describes the accusation.

Despite over a decade of employment at Apple, Lancaster abused his position and trust within the company to systematically disseminate Apple’s sensitive trade secret information in an effort to obtain personal benefits. He used his seniority to gain access to internal meetings and documents outside the scope of his job’s responsibilities containing Apple’s trade secrets, and he provided these trade secrets to his outside media correspondent.

…Apple brings up three direct causes of action — violation of Defense of Trade Secret Act, violation of California Uniform Trade Secret Act, and a breach of written contract.

Apple requests that the court provide judgment in its favor for injunctive relief, damages proven at trial, punitive damages, restitution, and costs of the lawsuit. Apple also demands a trial by jury.