Apple Watch saves life of man who fell through ice in New Hampshire

A New Hampshire tech school teacher, William Rogers, who’s been ice skating his whole life, is crediting firefighters — and his Apple Watch — for saving his life after he fell through ice on Salmon Falls River in Somersworth over the weekend.

Mike Cronin for WMUR:

“It was just that terrible feeling. ‘Oh my God. I’m going in the water,’” Rogers said. “First thing I did was try to walrus up on the ice knowing that I needed to get out of the water as quickly as possible and the ice just kept breaking underneath me,” Rogers said.

No one was around and he couldn’t reach his phone. He was in the water for several minutes as hypothermia started setting in. “I remember telling myself, ‘OK, don’t panic. Don’t panic. Figure out what your options are here,’” Rogers said.

As his breathing labored, Rogers turned to his Apple Watch. “It worked. Saved my life, I think,” Rogers said.

He called 911.

“So, I told them that I probably had 10 minutes before I was not gonna be able to respond anymore,” Rogers said. Somersworth firefighters were there in five minutes, threw him a line and pulled him out.