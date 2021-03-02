New Apple Card customers can get 6% Daily Cash Back on Apple purchases in March

Apple is offering new Apple Card customers 6% Daily Cash Back for purchases made from Apple for the month of March.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

It’s only valid for Apple Card users who open an account during March. Typically, customers receive 3% Daily Cash Back for purchases made from Apple. The promotion does not apply to purchases made through the ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installment program, carrier financing plans, the iPhone Upgrade Program, App Store purchases, or Apple subscriptions such as Apple One.

MacDailyNews Take: Don’t yet have an Apple Card, but are looking to buy something from Apple? 6% Daily Cash Back is a nice incentive.