New Apple Card customers can get 6% Daily Cash Back on Apple purchases in March

No Comments

Apple is offering new Apple Card customers 6% Daily Cash Back for purchases made from Apple for the month of March.

Apple Card completely rethinks everything about the credit card. It represents all the things Apple stands for. Like simplicity, transparency, security, and privacy. You can buy things effortlessly, with just your iPhone. Or use the Apple‑designed titanium card anywhere in the world.
Apple Card completely rethinks everything about the credit card.
It represents all the things Apple stands for. Like simplicity, transparency, security, and privacy. You can buy things effortlessly, with just your iPhone. Or use the Apple‑designed titanium card anywhere in the world.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

It’s only valid for Apple Card users who open an account during March.

Typically, customers receive 3% Daily Cash Back for purchases made from Apple. The promotion does not apply to purchases made through the ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installment program, carrier financing plans, the iPhone Upgrade Program, App Store purchases, or Apple subscriptions such as Apple One.

MacDailyNews Take: Don’t yet have an Apple Card, but are looking to buy something from Apple? 6% Daily Cash Back is a nice incentive.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,