Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.2

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.2.
The update prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks.
For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/HT211896
MacDailyNews Take: 2.17GB here. Easy peasey. No issues seen.
2 Comments
Are the fscking Textedit bugs fixed yet? Fsck!!!
Safari has been crashing on me almost every day for weeks, not holding my breath for a fix.