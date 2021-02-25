Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.2

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.2.

The update prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks.

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/HT211896

MacDailyNews Take: 2.17GB here. Easy peasey. No issues seen.