Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.2

2 Comments

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.2.

macOS Big Sur, unveiled at WWDC20, introduces a beautiful redesign and new features in Safari, Messages, and Maps.
macOS 11 Big Sur introduces a beautiful redesign and new features in Safari, Messages, and Maps.

The update prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks.

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/HT211896

MacDailyNews Take: 2.17GB here. Easy peasey. No issues seen.

2 Comments

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: