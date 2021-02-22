Leslie Jordan launching radio show on Apple Music

The 65-year-old Will & Grace actor will soon host his own show, Hunker Down Radio with Leslie Jordan, on Apple Music Country. The hour-long show will launch on Sunday, February 28th at 2 p.m. ET and will air weekly.

In 2020, actor and comedian Leslie Jordan added a new and unexpected title to his resume: social media star. His warm, engaging, and funny presence online earned him a rabid following and quickly established him as a voice of levity during these uncertain times. On Hunker Down Radio, Leslie, along with hit country songwriter Travis Howard, looks to bring his quick-witted Southern humor to the Apple Music Country airwaves. Each one-hour episode gives a glimpse into Leslie’s life while serving up a hearty dose of country, gospel, and blues, guaranteed to lift your spirits and make you feel like you’re part of the family.

Jeff Nelson for PEOPLE:

In addition to opening up about his life on the show, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, native — along with his co-host, Nashville songwriter Travis Howard — will no doubt give listeners some of his signature sassy one-liners, as well as deliver playlists filled with country, gospel and blues tracks. “I’ve done Broadway. I was in The Help. I’ve done feature films. I’ve done so much television. I’ve done every god-awful sitcom known to man, forever, for 30 or 40 years. I’ve never done a radio show,” he says in Hunker Down Radio‘s debut episode… “People knew me from my characters, but I’m amazed that, people discovered me as me,” Jordan recently told PEOPLE. “They loved me. And they came back.”

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Leslie and Travis! Can’t wait to tune into episode one.