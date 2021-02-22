Apple Entrepreneur Camp applications now open for female founders and developers

Applications for the next Apple Entrepreneur Camp for Female Founders and Developers are now open. Apply by March 26, 2021.
Apple Entrepreneur Camp consists of an immersive technology lab, as well as mentorship, education, and support. Selected organizations receive the following free of charge:
• One-on-one code-level guidance from Apple engineers
• Ongoing support from an Apple Developer representative for at least one year
• One year of membership in the Apple Developer Program
• Access to the Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni network, a world-class group of inspiring and ambitious leaders
Applications are accepted from developers worldwide. To be eligible to apply:
• Your organization must have:
– A female founder, cofounder, or CEO;
– A female developer proficient in Swift or Objective-C; and
– A developed app or functional build that you can demo live.
• You must be 18 years of age or older and proficient in English.
• The female founder, cofounder, or CEO, the female developer, and additional developer or designer of any gender (if applicable) must be 18 years of age or older, proficient in English, and able to attend together for the entire duration of the program.
Apple Entrepreneur Camp supports underrepresented founders and developers as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps and helps form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of these entrepreneurs in technology. Applications are open now for the next cohort for female founders and developers, which runs online from July 20 to 29, 2021. Attendees receive code-level guidance, mentorship, and inspiration with unprecedented access to Apple engineers and leaders. Applications close on March 26, 2021.
MacDailyNews Note: More info about the Apple Entrepreneur Camp for Female Founders and Developers here.
See also: Apple launches inaugural Entrepreneur Camp for Black Founders and Developers
7 Comments
That’s sexist. So much for equal treatment. What would happen if they had a male’s only camp?
When I first got involved with computers in the 1960s, most computer camps were male-only, either by official policy or because girls were discouraged from registering. Despite the Civil Rights Act of 1964 making gender discrimination illegal, most camps remained either zero-female or had only a token female enrollment for decades thereafter.
As for what would happen: The proportion of female named executive officers (directors, CEOs, VPs, etc.) in the Silicon Valley 150 is about 11%.
For every 72 cents women lost due to covid, men lost 1 dollar. That is SO unfair!
How about the fact that 80% of the single-parent households in America are headed by a woman who used the 72 cents to feed her children?
Wow, Txuser, wow. Not even bright enough to recognize a joke! Can you say “Last in class in law school?”
Or how about the fact that the December employment figures showed a gain in male employment of 16,000 and a loss in female employment of 156,000. Women did not recover any of those losses in January 2021. Overall, women have lost a net of 5.4 million jobs during the pandemic-induced recession compared with 4.4 million lost by men.
“Or how about the fact that…” What the hell is your point? What are you trying to unsuccessfully to portray? Maybe that democrat policies are detrimental to all?