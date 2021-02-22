Apple Entrepreneur Camp applications now open for female founders and developers

Applications for the next Apple Entrepreneur Camp for Female Founders and Developers are now open. Apply by March 26, 2021.

Apple Entrepreneur Camp consists of an immersive technology lab, as well as mentorship, education, and support. Selected organizations receive the following free of charge:

• One-on-one code-level guidance from Apple engineers

• Ongoing support from an Apple Developer representative for at least one year

• One year of membership in the Apple Developer Program

• Access to the Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni network, a world-class group of inspiring and ambitious leaders

Applications are accepted from developers worldwide. To be eligible to apply:

• Your organization must have:

– A female founder, cofounder, or CEO;

– A female developer proficient in Swift or Objective-C; and

– A developed app or functional build that you can demo live.

• You must be 18 years of age or older and proficient in English.

• The female founder, cofounder, or CEO, the female developer, and additional developer or designer of any gender (if applicable) must be 18 years of age or older, proficient in English, and able to attend together for the entire duration of the program.

Apple Entrepreneur Camp supports underrepresented founders and developers as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps and helps form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of these entrepreneurs in technology. Applications are open now for the next cohort for female founders and developers, which runs online from July 20 to 29, 2021. Attendees receive code-level guidance, mentorship, and inspiration with unprecedented access to Apple engineers and leaders. Applications close on March 26, 2021.

