Apple debuts 3 new Apple Watch Series 6 ads

Apple today debut three new ads for Apple Watch Series 6: “Sleep” which focuses on tracking users’ sleep, “ECG” which explains that users can take an ECG anytime, anywhere, and “Workout” which shows how users can track all of their workouts, even underwater.

Apple Watch Series 6 introduces a revolutionary Blood Oxygen feature that offers users even more insight into their overall wellness. Oxygen saturation, or SpO2, represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body, and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body.

To compensate for natural variations in the skin and improve accuracy, the Blood Oxygen sensor employs four clusters of green, red, and infrared LEDs, along with the four photodiodes on the back crystal of Apple Watch, to measure light reflected back from blood. Apple Watch then uses an advanced custom algorithm built into the Blood Oxygen app, which is designed to measure blood oxygen between 70 percent and 100 percent. On-demand measurements can be taken while the user is still, and periodic background measurements occur when they are inactive, including during sleep.

Apple Watch Series 6 delivers many notable hardware improvements, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation always-on altimeter, along with its most colorful lineup yet, featuring a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands. watchOS 7 brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and the ability to curate and share watch faces, encouraging customers to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways.

Music: “Pays Imaginaire” by Polo & Pan

Music: “Tokoliana” by KOKOKO!

Music: “Dreams” by Shey Baba

