Qualcomm intros Snapdragon X65 5G 10Gbps modem for 2022 iPhone

Qualcomm has introduced its latest 5G modem, the Snapdragon X65, a chip that’s very likely to allow Apple’s 2022 iPhone to deliver cellular speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The Snapdragon X65 is a 5G-compatable modem that follows on from the previous model, the Snapdragon X60. The fourth-generation modem is claimed to be the first to reach 10-gigabit 5G connection speeds, which can potentially mean faster downloads to consumers if carrier conditions are favorable.

The modem is also the first 3GPP Release 16 modem-RF system, supporting the latest specification from 3GPP that offers various improvements to cellular connectivity.

There is also the bold claim of it having the world’s first “AI antenna tuning technology,” which could further enhance connectivity. By using AI, Qualcomm claims it can detect hand grips with 30% more accuracy, allowing the modem to switch antennas for better signal.

Apple is almost certain to use the modem in a future iPhone, but its schedule for production and legal filings discussing the Qualcomm release timeline make it certain that it will appear in the 2022 model, rather than the 2021 releases. The X60 is anticipated to appear in the upcoming “iPhone 13” models.