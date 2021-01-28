Analysts rush to upgrade Apple price targets

Following a blowout all-time record earnings report on Wednesday, analysts on rushed to upgrade their Apple price targets.

Apple posted all-time record revenue of $111.4 billion, up 21 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.68, up 35 percent.

“Our December quarter business performance was fueled by double-digit growth in each product category, which drove all-time revenue records in each of our geographic segments and an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, said in a statement. “These results helped us generate record operating cash flow of $38.8 billion. We also returned over $30 billion to shareholders during the quarter as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

Apple Q121 results:

• Revenue: $111.4 billion (vs. $91.819 YOY)

• EPS: $1.68 (vs. $1.25 YOY)

• iPhone: $65.597 (vs. $55.957 YOY)

• Services: $15.761 (vs. $12.715 YOY)

• Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue: $12.971 (vs. $10.010 YOY)

• Mac: $8.675 (vs. $7.160 YOY)

• iPad: $8.435 (vs. $5.977 YOY)

Changes to Apple price targets:

• Needham: To $170 from $140

• D.A. Davidson: To $167 from $133

• Wells Fargo: To $160 from $155

• Deutsche Bank: To $160 from $140

• Morgan Stanley: To $164 from $152

• Credit Suisse: To $140 from $120

MacDailyNews Take: May these new Apple price targets awaken investors with aplomb!