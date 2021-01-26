Apple tops list of Warren Buffett’s three favorite stocks for 2021

The Motley Fool‘s Dan Caplinger offers a look at Warren Buffett’s three favorite stocks for 2021. As of his most recent report, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had more than $150 billion invested in just three stocks. Although they’re not new stock picks, the fact that Buffett still has confidence in these companies is a recommendation in itself.
Dan Caplinger for The Motley Fool:
Here’s a countdown of Buffett’s three favorite stocks for 2021.
3. Coca-Cola: A 3.4% dividend yield keeps cash flowing into Berkshire’s coffers. While the beverage giant might not be a top growth stock, it has a loyal following that protects it from economic downturns as well.
2. Bank of America: Buffett has been optimistic about the longer-term prospects for the financial industry, and B of A now pays a dividend yield above 2.25%.
1. Apple: Berkshire’s 944 million share stake in Apple makes up almost half of all of its publicly traded stock holdings, and it’s worth more than $135 billion at recent prices… Berkshire doesn’t seem to have any doubts about Apple’s long-term staying power. Investors shouldn’t necessarily count on a repeat of the extremely strong performance that has sent Apple shares soaring more than 275% in just the past two years. Yet with the success of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 signaling the beginning of another huge upgrade cycle for the mobile device giant, Apple still has upside.
MacDailyNews Take: A vote of confidence from Warren Buffett is invaluable. Berkshire’s 944 million share stake in Apple, not to mention topping Warren Buffett’s list of favorite stocks, is quite the vote of confidence!
It may be a vote of confidence in Apple from the ‘Wizard From Omaha’, but now that Apple has made itself the arbiter of politic-think, and banned Parler from its App Store because of TOS. Maybe it’s time Apple ban Warren Buffet from purchasing Apple stock. If it is important to eliminate an app where evil doers can talk about their “plots of insurrection” and the harm it can bring to America. Then maybe Apple needs to look at corrupt corporations whose political dealings, who they donate to, who they are buying off, and what those people bring about by their decisions and the harm that can bring to America also. Right Tim? And don’t take my word for it, read all about it in Bloomberg, Forbes, et al.
https://media.patriots.win/post/F5FOftb3.jpeg
Yep. Because Apple acted to ban the dissemination of hate speech from its own property, Apple is doomed, all right. It’s also doomed because it got rid of floppy drives. I tell you, this company will never last. (P.S. to other readers: Don’t click on this poster’s link to “Bloomberg, Forbes, et al”. It’s a stupid jpg.)
Geez, the intelligence of some people really amaze me. I never said the link went to any source, such as Bloomberg or Forbes. It was because of what was said on the image I posted, that I instructed the reader to do their own research, “…don’t take my word for it, read all about it in Bloomberg, Forbes, et al.” I didn’t think I would have to pronounce every little syllable. But apparently…
Berkshire Hathaway would be one my favorite stocks, too. Except I’m invested directly in AAPL and don’t need go through a third party.
By the way, AAPL’s dividend is pathetic compared to Buffet’s other two top picks. Up your game, Apple! Move some of that buyback money to pay the stockholders directly! (I’m DRIPping my dividends back into AAPL, anyway so I don’t benefit either way until I sell, but come the day I do start to sell, I want more shares in my pocket.) Matching Coke’s 3.4% is a good way to start, but as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, you can do better than that.