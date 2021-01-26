Apple tops list of Warren Buffett’s three favorite stocks for 2021

The Motley Fool‘s Dan Caplinger offers a look at Warren Buffett’s three favorite stocks for 2021. As of his most recent report, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had more than $150 billion invested in just three stocks. Although they’re not new stock picks, the fact that Buffett still has confidence in these companies is a recommendation in itself.

Dan Caplinger for The Motley Fool:

Here’s a countdown of Buffett’s three favorite stocks for 2021.

3. Coca-Cola: A 3.4% dividend yield keeps cash flowing into Berkshire’s coffers. While the beverage giant might not be a top growth stock, it has a loyal following that protects it from economic downturns as well.

2. Bank of America: Buffett has been optimistic about the longer-term prospects for the financial industry, and B of A now pays a dividend yield above 2.25%.

1. Apple: Berkshire’s 944 million share stake in Apple makes up almost half of all of its publicly traded stock holdings, and it’s worth more than $135 billion at recent prices… Berkshire doesn’t seem to have any doubts about Apple’s long-term staying power. Investors shouldn’t necessarily count on a repeat of the extremely strong performance that has sent Apple shares soaring more than 275% in just the past two years. Yet with the success of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 signaling the beginning of another huge upgrade cycle for the mobile device giant, Apple still has upside.