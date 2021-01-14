Apple shares experience unusual options activity

Apple shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The AAPL stock price moved down to $130.01 following the option alert.

Benzinga:

• Sentiment: BULLISH

• Option Type: SWEEP

• Trade Type: CALL

• Expiration Date: 2021-01-15

• Strike Price: $130.00

• Volume: 36871

• Open Interest: 106128 Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity… Options are “bullish” when a call is purchased at/near ask price or a put is sold at/near bid price. Options are “bearish” when a call is sold at/near bid price or a put is bought at/near ask price.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, no one but the investor knows his true intentions for purchasing these Apple options contracts. Most Apple investors would do well to follow to Jim Cramer’s past advice on AAPL, “Own it, don’t trade it.”