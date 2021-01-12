Apple to make announcement ‘bigger and better’ than a new product

Apple is set to make an announcement that is “bigger and better” than a new product, according to a CBS’ Gayle King who interviewed chief executive Tim Cook.

Apple Park in Cupertino, California
Apple Park in Cupertino, California

Andrew Griffin for Yahoo Finance:

CBS’ Gayle King spoke to the Apple boss in the wake of the company’s ban on Parler… But at the end of the segment, Ms King said the full interview would be aired the following day, on Wednesday morning. The interview was actually organised to facilitate another announcement, she said.

What’s more, that announcement was not a new product but something “bigger and better than that”, she told her co-hosts.

Most likely the announcement relates to the ongoing fight against COVID-19, analysts said. It could be that the company is preparing to announce that its stores – many of which are closed around the world – will be used to help deliver the vaccine, for instance.

Analyst Neil Cybart noted that such an announcement “makes sense” since the interview was conducted virtually but with Ms King sat in an Apple Store, vaccines “are certainly more important than new products”, and the company has offered to help with the pandemic in the past.

MacDailyNews Take: It certainly makes excellent business sense that Apple would volunteer their huge network of retail stores to as sites to dispense the COVID-19 vaccines as it would engender tremendous goodwill. People would always remember their local Apple Store as the place they began to put COVID-19 behind them. It’d be a great move for Apple to make!

