Apple to make announcement ‘bigger and better’ than a new product

Apple is set to make an announcement that is “bigger and better” than a new product, according to a CBS’ Gayle King who interviewed chief executive Tim Cook.
Andrew Griffin for Yahoo Finance:
CBS’ Gayle King spoke to the Apple boss in the wake of the company’s ban on Parler… But at the end of the segment, Ms King said the full interview would be aired the following day, on Wednesday morning. The interview was actually organised to facilitate another announcement, she said.
What’s more, that announcement was not a new product but something “bigger and better than that”, she told her co-hosts.
Most likely the announcement relates to the ongoing fight against COVID-19, analysts said. It could be that the company is preparing to announce that its stores – many of which are closed around the world – will be used to help deliver the vaccine, for instance.
Analyst Neil Cybart noted that such an announcement “makes sense” since the interview was conducted virtually but with Ms King sat in an Apple Store, vaccines “are certainly more important than new products”, and the company has offered to help with the pandemic in the past.
#EXCLUSIVE: @GayleKing spoke with @Apple CEO Tim Cook about the assault on the Capitol and what he thinks needs to happen next.
See more of @tim_cook's interview Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning when he'll announce a major new initiative, that's not a new product. pic.twitter.com/QPYyoDVFv7
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 12, 2021
MacDailyNews Take: It certainly makes excellent business sense that Apple would volunteer their huge network of retail stores to as sites to dispense the COVID-19 vaccines as it would engender tremendous goodwill. People would always remember their local Apple Store as the place they began to put COVID-19 behind them. It’d be a great move for Apple to make!
Oh good…maybe another major cultural initiative delivered by a major tech company?
I, for one, am not hetting a vacine for a virus that has a 99.5 survival rate. The virus has only been here since Feb 2020. That’s 10 months. We don’t know enough about this vacine to just shoot it into our bodies. Seriously, 10 months ago the virus hit, now we have a vacine? No thanks. Just be smart, safe and clean to a reasonable extent.
You could ask my brother-in-law about all the factual inaccuracies in your post. He religiously practiced social distancing in almost total isolation for nine months until one of his kids came over for Christmas dinner. Tested positive last Monday and died on Saturday, so I guess you can’t ask him.
How does your brother’s tale of woe destroy BigZ’s post?
Moron. Enjoy killing yourself and your family.
Left-wingers are neurotic and scared of dying because they know they’re going to hell.
Tim Cockgobbler needs to dial back the self-regard. He’s CEO of a once great company that he’s in the process of ruining; not the moral arbiter of the Universe.