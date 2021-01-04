Apple AirTags revealed in 3D pairing process animation

YouTuber and leaker Jon Prosser has shared a 3D video animation allegedly created by Apple that reveals the widely-expected and imminent AirTags tracking accessory during pairing.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Prosser says he obtained the animation from a software engineer, who believes that it may be presented to users in a future iOS version. Apple shows a similar 3D animation for several other accessories during the pairing process on an iPhone or iPad, including various HomePod and AirPods models and more.

As seen in previous mockups, AirTags are expected to be small, circular tags with a polished silver metal disc on the rear.

Thanks to Apple accidentally referencing AirTags in a YouTube video last April, we know this accessory is the real deal, but an exact release date still remains up in the air.