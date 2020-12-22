Nintendo Switch games successfully run on M1 Macs

Foul-mouthed developer @daeken on Twitter has gotten Nintendo Switch games to run fairly well on Apple M1 Macs.

Is this Super Mario Odyssey running under virtualization on my M1 Macbook Pro? Yes. Yes it is. 😊 pic.twitter.com/AcgiEkVEyU — Sera Tonin Brocious (@daeken) December 20, 2020

Parker Ortolani for 9to5Mac:

The implementation is not quite perfect yet due to the technical limitations of the MoltenVK runtime library, which “maps Vulkan to Apple’s Metal graphics framework.” Even with these limitations, the emulation looks very promising. In the video posted on Twitter you can see Super Mario Odyssey running on macOS. As the game begins, though, you can start to see those technical limitations. The developer has also installed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on macOS and is sure to test more titles.

I'm so fucking proud of this. It only gets a few frames into the game before it hits the first MoltenVK limitation, but damn. pic.twitter.com/NcLIBLWOPz — Sera Tonin Brocious (@daeken) December 20, 2020

The 8-Bit:

Apparently, emulating a Switch CPU on Apple Silicon seems to be easy, given that the Switch itself runs on an ARM processor. Speaking about the possibility of a similar port to iOS, apart from macOS, the developer notes in a reply that “if Hypervisor.framework is ever made available on iOS, porting it would be pretty painless I imagine.” The Hypervisor.framework is the same framework that initially enabled a developer to successfully virtualize Windows ARM on Apple Silicon, as per The 8-Bit’s reporting.

MacDailyNews Take: The power and versatility of M1 Macs never ceases to amaze. We expect there’s much more goodness yet to come!