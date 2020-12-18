How to force restart iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models

With the removal of the Home button in recent years, and as people upgrade to newer gesture-based iPhones, more people than ever ask how to restart and force restart iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro models.

So, without further ado:

How to restart your iPhone X, XS, XR, 11, 12, or 12 Pro:

Press and hold either volume button and the side button until the power off slider appears.

Drag the slider, then wait 30 seconds for your device to turn off. To turn your device back on, press and hold the side button (on the right side of your iPhone) until you see the Apple logo.

If your screen is black or frozen, you might need to force restart your device. A force restart won’t erase the content on your device. You can force restart your device even if the screen is black or the buttons aren’t responding.

How to force restart your iPhone:

• iPhone 8 or later (including iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro): Up, down, hold: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Then just press and hold the Side button until you see the Apple logo (which should happen in a few seconds).

• iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPod touch (7th generation): Press and hold both the Top (or Side) button and the Volume Down buttons until you see the Apple logo.

• iPhone 6s or earlier, iPad with Home button, and iPod touch (6th generation) or earlier: Press and hold both the Home and the Top (or Side) buttons until you see the Apple logo.

And, that’s how easy it is to restart and force restart iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro models.