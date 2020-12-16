Jim Cramer: When to buy Apple stock

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer weighs in on when to buy Apple stock and said this is not the typical “Santa Claus rally.” Between COVID-19 vaccines sped by Operation Warp Speed, increased testing, and the potential for more federal stimulus money, Cramer said investors are probably not being bullish enough.

Fatma Khaled for TheStreet:

In a report on Tuesday, Nikkei said Apple has instructed suppliers to produce around 230 million iPhone handsets next year, a 30% increase from the pre-pandemic pace of 2019, with around 96 million slated for the first half of the year.

Cramer said that he thinks investors should be buying Apple this whole time because he has faith in the iPhone X and iPhone 12.

“The reason why people didn’t want to own Apple because of the possibility that China could shut them down will be off the table and that’s worth a lot,” Cramer said. “There is a possibility that there will be more demand just because the [Chinese] government will not make you feel like an outcast if you buy Apple phone.”