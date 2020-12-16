CNBC: Apple Fitness+ less expensive than Peloton and just as good

Apple Fitness+, which, in a new review, CNBC says costs less than Peloton while being just as good, offers 10 different workouts types across a range of durations, including: High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown — along with inspiring music from today’s top artists, thoughtfully chosen for each workout to keep users moving and motivated. For those not sure what to do on any given day, Fitness+ recommends workouts based on what they already enjoy doing so they can jump right in with something familiar, try something new, discover a new trainer, or find a workout to complement their current routine. They can also use the intuitive filter to choose the trainer, time, workout, and music to fit their mood, and in seconds, they’ll be on their way to their next great workout.

For people who are just starting out, trying a new workout type, or getting back into exercise, Absolute Beginner workouts provide expert guidance through the basics of HIIT, Strength, Core, and Yoga as an option to prepare for the weekly studio workouts.

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

Apple’s subscription fitness app, Fitness+, launches Monday. I’ve been using it for the past several days and I think it offers a nice variety of workouts that people will like. You need an Apple Watch [Series 3 or later] to take the prerecorded exercise classes, which are available on iPhones, iPads and the Apple TV. It’s a smart way for Apple to make the Apple Watch even stickier. If people get really into the fitness classes, like I have, it will be yet another way Apple keeps people locked in to its ecosystem of products. Like other fitness apps, including Peloton’s, which starts at $12.99 a month for classes that don’t need the company’s connected spin bike, you don’t need anything to use it. But, you’ll get more out of it if you have any indoor cycle, treadmill, rowing machine or free weights, since some of the classes require equipment. But you don’t need anything special. I’ve been riding a hand-me-down exercise bike, for example. Fitness+ costs $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year. It’s also part of the Premier Apple One plan, which costs $29.95 per month, and includes other Apple products like Apple Music, Apple TV+ and extra iCloud storage bundled together at a discount. I love how well Fitness+ syncs and works across devices, how well it works with the Apple Watch and that it’s really inviting for all fitness levels. You’ll end Peloton and Fitness+ classes feeling sweaty and happy.

MacDailyNews Note: The Apple Watch personalizes your Apple Fitness+ experience by integrating your personal metrics, like your heart rate and the calories you burn, into every workout. It brings them onscreen to keep you informed and motivated. To use Apple Fitness+ on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, an Apple Watch Series 3 or later is required.

If you own an Apple Watch, Apple Fitness+ automatically appears as the center tab in the Fitness app on your iPhone. For iPad, the Fitness app is available for Apple Watch users to download from the App Store. The Fitness app is also available on Apple TV.

Apple designed Apple Fitness+ with privacy in mind and to give you control over your information. All your Fitness+ workout recommendations are powered using on-device intelligence. And when using Apple Fitness+, neither calories nor the workouts and trainers you choose will be stored along with your Apple ID.