‘The Snoopy Show’ premieres on February 5th on Apple TV+

“The Snoopy Show,” a new animated series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures, premieres on February 5, 2021 exclusively on Apple TV+.

Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that. He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He’s surfer king and famed arm wrestler Masked Marvel. He’s a World War I flying ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new Apple TV+ animated comedy.

This new Apple Original is based, of course, upon the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

