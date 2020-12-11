Bitcoin can now be purchased with Apple Pay via Lumi Wallet app

Apple device users can now buy Bitcoin with Apple Pay, thanks to a new integration in the multi-currency crypto wallet app, Lumi. Users can also buy ETH, BCH, Tether USDT, Binance USD, Celsius, Dai, EOS, and more than 1,200 ERC-20 tokens via Ethereum.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Using Apple Pay also simplifies the purchase process, as you can skip identification verification…

Lumi explains that because Apple and its partner banks already completed these checks, Apple Pay users do not need to be re-verified in its own app. Anti-money laundering regulations do still impose some restrictions, however. For U.S. citizens there are $500 limits daily and weekly, and $5000 yearly. For non-U.S. citizens daily and weekly limits will be $1000, and $7500 yearly.

Lumi Wallet is a free download from the App Store. While the ability to buy Bitcoin with Apple Pay is handy, bear in mind that many professional investors consider it a huge gamble with no real logic underpinning the value of it or other cryptocurrencies.