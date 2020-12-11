Bitcoin can now be purchased with Apple Pay via Lumi Wallet app

Apple device users can now buy Bitcoin with Apple Pay, thanks to a new integration in the multi-currency crypto wallet app, Lumi. Users can also buy ETH, BCH, Tether USDT, Binance USD, Celsius, Dai, EOS, and more than 1,200 ERC-20 tokens via Ethereum.
Using Apple Pay also simplifies the purchase process, as you can skip identification verification…
Lumi explains that because Apple and its partner banks already completed these checks, Apple Pay users do not need to be re-verified in its own app. Anti-money laundering regulations do still impose some restrictions, however. For U.S. citizens there are $500 limits daily and weekly, and $5000 yearly. For non-U.S. citizens daily and weekly limits will be $1000, and $7500 yearly.
Lumi Wallet is a free download from the App Store. While the ability to buy Bitcoin with Apple Pay is handy, bear in mind that many professional investors consider it a huge gamble with no real logic underpinning the value of it or other cryptocurrencies.
MacDailyNews Note: More info via Apple’s App Store here.
3 Comments
While Bitcoin and its derivatives are backed up by promise, hope, and speculation which makes them highly risky because of its relatively low subscriber base, so is the US’s ledger dollar but is much safer because of its huge subscriber base and is a Constitutional monopoly. Confusing is that Bitcoin has to be purchased by the US’s fiat currency thus making Bitcoin into a commodity. If the grid goes down, Bitcoin gains zero value.
The World’s grid would have to go down, per your example. If that happens, enjoy the time getting dollars from your bank, buying bread, gas, or transacting in ANY manner that is familiar today.
On the other hand, if you bank at Chase, for example, it would just have to be the “local” grid going down for one to be affected…as Chase is a centralized organization. BTC, on the other hand is decentralized and there are computers all over the World with the info that support/confirm one’s digi-holdings.
Per BTC being obtained, “confusingly,” by the US’s fiat currency….not sure why that’s confusing. Currencies are used to buy other currencies, throughout the World, everyday. In fact, the FX (currency platform) is the largest asset exchange in the World. It dwarfs the equity market by multiples. As well, high valued currencies are used to purchase lower valued currencies and, visa versa. Never does such a transaction automatically turn the currency into a commodity. That’s not to say a currency can’t act like, or be viewed as such.
The Bitcoin Standard is a great book for related thoughts.
That’s the value of cash.