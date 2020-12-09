Apple CEO Tim Cook obliquely blasts Facebook for their ‘lack of responsibility’

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a podcast released Wednesday that Apple is different from other Silicon Valley giants, indirectly targeting Facebook, which shirks its responsibility on issues like misinformation.
“Some of the big issues that are surrounding tech today are the lack of responsibility taken on a platform about what happens,” said Cook. “We clearly take responsibility.”
Facebook, which has increased its criticism of Apple’s policies recently, was likely a thinly-veiled target of Cook’s comments.
Cook’s comments, which did not mention rivals by name, came as Facebook ramps up its criticism of Apple’s policies.
“Some people see Silicon Valley as monolithic. And so in particular, the larger companies they sort of put in one bucket, if you will,” said Cook on the podcast. “Some of the big issues that are surrounding tech today are the lack of responsibility taken on a platform about what happens. We clearly take responsibility. We make tough decisions.”
Facebook, Google’s YouTube and Twitter have faced consistent criticism for their misinformation policies, especially this year relating to the presidential election and Covid-19. While Facebook and Twitter have monitored posts about the election results since Nov. 3, YouTube only just announced Wednesday it would start taking down misinformation on that topic.
[“Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline for the U.S. Presidential election and enough states have certified their election results to determine a President-elect,” YouTube said in a blog post. “Given that, we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical U.S. Presidential elections.”]
“You can be a great amplifier of misinformation, of violence, of a lot of different things out there,” said Cook. “We don’t want to be a part of any of this. We don’t want to be a part of the hate at all. And I feel, by and large, that we’ve avoided that.”
Cook also differentiated Apple from other Big Tech companies on privacy, which he said could be “the most important topic of the 21st century” aside from climate change.
Starting in 2021, Apple will remove apps from the App Store that track users without first receiving their permission. This latest step to add privacy features is putting Apple increasingly at odds with advertisers like Facebook, who say the changes hurt their ability to target ads…
MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook was certainly referencing Facebook (and, likely, Google). The walls sure are closing in on Facebook!
12 Comments
YouTube, owned by Google, which is in bed with the Democrats, claims the meaningless “safe harbor” date as the impetus for their disinformation crusade.
These misguided firms and the rubes who listen to the likes of CNN are in for a very rude awakening.
BREAKING: The 17 U.S. states, so far, listed as backing Texas’ lawsuit against WI, MI, PA & GA in the U.S. Supreme Court are:
MO, AL, AR, FL, NE, ND, OK, IN, KS, LA, MS, MT, SC, SD, TN, UT, and WV.
Source: The Supreme Court of the United States
If I or anyone were to put up a video on YouTube announcing this FACT, they would remove it.
Why? What are Google, YouTube, etc. so desperate to hide? Are they worried that Biden didn’t really win?
Votes collected unconstitutionally are by definition unconstitutional and therefore void. If they are mixed into a statewide pool of votes and cannot be removed, those states’ votes are void. The U.S. Constitution has a clear means to correct this – the election goes to the U.S. House to vote for the President (1 vote per state based on party control) and the U.S. Senate for the Vice President (1 vote per senator).
🙂
Tim Cook is a leftist virtue-signaling fool.
CO2 actually causes slightly beneficial warming.
Precision research by physicists William Happer and Willem van Wijngaarden has determined that the current levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide and water vapor are “saturated.” In radiation physics that means adding more CO2 or water molecules will bring modest warming that will benefit plant growth, and thus all life on Earth. More CO2 and H2O will not cause dangerous warming.
Source: https://www.cfact.org/2020/12/04/could-co2-actually-cause-slight-beneficial-warming/
Sorry Youtube and others. You can go fsck yourselves 17 States have joined with Texas in a SCOTUS lawsuit to overturn Biden wins in four states. The news is still viable news and who the hell do you think you are to tell people And where were you for the last 4 years of people whining about Trump having stole the election? For that matter, if anyone is a monopoly, it’s YouTube. Still, monopoly status is not a problem, until you start using the power to squelch the viewpoints you don’t like.
So when Trump wins, we are supposed to (and did) call him president, but not the other way around? You two are delusional. Trump is engaging in a Coup, or at the very least a illegitimate power grab. If you fuel this power grab… the resultant issue is larger than “my guy won.” It shakes the very foundations of our electoral system. This could threaten America, and turn is in the the third world nations we laugh at–where presidents win with “98%” vote.
President Trump already won, so yes, you call him president.
One more time (this isn’t difficult):
Votes collected unconstitutionally are by definition unconstitutional and therefore void. If they are mixed into a statewide pool of votes and cannot be removed, those states’ votes are void.
The U.S. Constitution has a clear means to correct this – the election goes to the U.S. House to vote for the President (1 vote per state based on party control) and the U.S. Senate for the Vice President (1 vote per senator).
Have a wonderful evening.
You can’t void votes because you lost. Suggesting this is sedition.
You can void votes if they’re Constitutionally illegitimate, since then they’re not actual votes. We have LAWS, chief.
The real question is whether enough SCOTUS justices have the balls to do the right thing or if they’ll punt due to the perceived threat of leftist riots (which are really composed of just a relative handful of Soros-funded commie scum).
17 states (and counting) that didn’t stop counting for some inexplicable, corrupt reason at 1 AM want to know what the f*ck happened in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Detroit, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.
Security; one of Apple’s most significant assets that, I believe, will result in billions to its bottom line…if the company continues to build the security fence around users going forward. Go Apple. Go Tim, in building this moat.
But, I do squirm a bit when someone says, “we don’t want to be a part of hate.” For the bedwetters that are triggered by the statement, I want to assure you, I hate hate. It’s not good for culture, BUT, what you deem hate and what I deem as hate probably isn’t the same and, MORE importantly, what each of us would do to “solve it” is a significant concern.
Superficially, it sounds good, I don’t know exactly what Cook means, but it’s no stretch at all that the thinking could manifest exactly as we’ve seen with FB and Twitter’s self-appointment as truth-screeners.
Apple, please serve to protect from 1984-like advances, while masterfully not compromising the individual’s freedom…even if distasteful or not agreeable.
When Apple actually has a SNS platform, Tim will finally have some standing in the ‘fight’. As it is, Cook is acting no different than an armchair quarterback.