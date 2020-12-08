Apple Fitness+ launches December 14th

Apple today announced Fitness+, the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, is launching Monday, December 14. Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch for a first-of-its-kind personalized and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever is convenient for them. Fitness+ will launch with 10 of the most popular workout types, including High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown, led by a phenomenal team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all. The workouts are fueled by inspiring music from today’s top artists designed to keep users motivated from start to finish.

“Being more active is one of the most important things we can do for our health, but we know choosing to work out can often be a challenge whether you’re very active or just getting started,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies, in a statement. “We’re excited for Apple Fitness+ to bring together the metrics from Apple Watch, great music, and a diverse and inspiring trainer team — in a uniquely simple, easy-to-access way across Apple devices — to encourage our users to get fit and stay healthy.”

Apple Fitness+ dynamically integrates personal metrics from Apple Watch to inspire users, animating them on the screen during key moments in the workout, providing an engaging and immersive experience to help users stay motivated. For example, when the trainer says to check heart rate, the heart rate metrics are spotlighted; during tough intervals, a countdown timer starts to help users get through to the last second; and when they close their Activity rings, a celebration happens right on the workout screen.

For those who enjoy a little competition, HIIT, Treadmill, Cycling, and Rowing workouts have an optional Burn Bar that shows, in real time, how a user’s effort stacks up against anyone who has previously completed the same workout.

Fitness+ makes getting started with a great workout quick and simple with an intuitive filter that allows users to choose their trainer, time, workout, and music to get to their next workout in seconds. There is also an intelligent recommendation engine that considers workouts previously completed in Fitness+, the Apple Watch Workout app, and favorite third-party fitness apps that integrate with the Health app. Fitness+ recommends workouts that match what the user already enjoys doing so they can jump right in with something familiar, suggests they try something new, helps them discover a new trainer, or proposes a workout to complement their current routine.

Each week, Fitness+ delivers new content across all workout types with a variety of trainers, times, and music. For those who are just starting out, trying something new, or getting back into exercising, several members of the trainer team lead Absolute Beginner workouts that teach the basics of HIIT, Strength, Core, and Yoga, as an option to prepare for the weekly studio workouts. Rowing, Cycling, and Treadmill workouts also feature Getting Started videos that show how to set up the equipment, and introduce proper form and technique.

With Activity Sharing, users can allow friends and family to see Fitness+ workouts completed, and workouts can also be shared to their favorite social media channels.

Fitness+ features a team of celebrated, charismatic, and passionate trainers who are specialists in their fields, working together to create outstanding fitness content for everyone. The trainers also appear in each others’ workouts, giving users the chance to be inspired by a favorite trainer, while also getting motivation from the rest of the team. Additionally, all workouts include a trainer demonstrating modifications, so users of varying ability levels have someone to follow.

Music is a central part of the Fitness+ experience, and the trainer team weaves music throughout the design of every workout. Users can choose from nine different styles, including Latest Hits, Chill Vibes, Upbeat Anthems, Pure Dance, Throwback Hits, Everything Rock, Latin Grooves, Hip Hop/R&B, and Top Country, and see the full workout playlist before they start. They can also filter by music to find the right workout to fit their current mood. An Apple Music subscription is not required to enjoy the music in Fitness+, but for those who have one, favorite songs or an entire playlist from Fitness+ workouts can be downloaded to their Apple Music library to listen anytime.

Fitness+ gives subscribers the option to work out anywhere and at anytime with the screen that best suits them across iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. And regardless of where users begin a workout, personalized recommendations are synced across devices.

Many Fitness+ workouts require no equipment at all or just a set of dumbbells, and Cycling, Treadmill, and Rowing workouts can be done using equipment from any manufacturer. For ultimate flexibility, most workouts range in increments of 10, 20, 30, and 45 minutes.

Getting Started With Apple Fitness+

• Fitness+ will be available Monday, December 14, and requires iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, iPadOS 14.3, and tvOS 14.3. For Apple Watch users, Apple Fitness+ will automatically appear as a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone; the Fitness app for iPad will be available to download from the App Store; and on Apple TV, the Fitness app will automatically appear once users upgrade to tvOS 14.3.

• Fitness+ will be available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year.

• Fitness+ can be shared among up to six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the household to enjoy the service.

• Three months of Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users.2

• Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

• Follow the Fitness+ trainer team at instagram.com/applefitnessplus.

Privacy

• As with all features, particularly those related to health, Fitness+ is designed with privacy in mind. All Apple Fitness+ workout recommendations are powered using on-device intelligence. When using Fitness+, all workout data is saved to the Health app on iPhone, and neither calories nor the workouts or trainers users choose will be stored along with their Apple ID.

Availability

• Fitness+ will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

• Fitness+ requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later, or iPhone SE, with watchOS 7.2 and iOS 14.3.

• For usage with iPad, Fitness+ requires iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad mini 4 or later, iPad Air 2, or iPad Air (3rd generation or later). Fitness+ is supported on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

• Apple Music subscription is not required.

MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to get started with Fitness+, part of our Apple One Premier plan, this Monday!