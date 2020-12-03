Apple memo suggests new hardware release coming on Dec. 8th

Surprise, surprise, surprise! Apple just might have one more hardware product announcement for us this year. In an internal memo this week, obtained by MacRumors “from a reliable source,” Apple service providers were informed of AppleCare-related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8th at approximately 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Specifically, Apple has advised technicians to prepare for new product SKUs, new/updated product descriptions, and new/updated product pricing, according to the memo.

Apple has issued nearly identical memos ahead of several previous product announcements.

While it is unlikely that Apple will be hosting another event this year, 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time has been a common time for Apple to issue press releases introducing new products, such as a new 13-inch MacBook Pro in May 2020, the 16-inch MacBook Pro in November 2019, and second-generation AirPods in March 2019.

Last month, cryptic-yet-reliable Twitter user “L0vetodream” tweeted that there will be a “Christmas surprise from Apple,” but it remains unclear which product(s) might be announced next Tuesday, if any.