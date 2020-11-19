CNET reviews Apple Watch SE: ‘Editors’ Choice for 2020′

In September, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch SE, packing the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design customers love — all at a more affordable price. The largest and most advanced Retina display allows customers to easily see more details and the information that matters most, right on their wrist. Apple Watch SE features the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6, and with the latest motion sensors and microphone, it offers robust health and safety capabilities including fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and the Noise app.

With watchOS 7, users can take advantage of powerful new features including Family Setup, which allows kids or older family members without an iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch, plus sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workouts. Apple Watch SE is available in three beautiful case finishes made of 100 percent recycled aluminum, and compatible with all Apple Watch bands.

Vanessa Hand Orellana for CNET:

The Apple Watch SE is the best value smartwatch you can buy and has been awarded CNET’s Editors’ Choice for 2020. It doesn’t have the advanced health sensors that the Series 6 offers, or the always-on display, but it has everything else we love about Apple Watch for a lot less. The Apple Watch SE misses out on an always-on display and extra health sensors, but both of Apple’s new smartwatches give high and low heart-rate notifications, come in a cellular version and have safety features like fall detection. If you’re an iPhone user and have been debating whether or not to get an Apple Watch, this is the one you should get. The Apple Watch SE has enough health, fitness and smart features to make it worth your while, but its lower price makes it much more accessible than the flagship Apple Watch. If you do need more advanced health features, or the always-on display, you can’t go wrong with the Apple Watch Series 6.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s very likely that Apple is already selling oodles of SE units with many millions more to come by the time Christmas Day arrives!