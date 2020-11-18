Dumping Intel for M1 in MacBooks saves Apple some $2.5 billion per year

Sumit Gupta, VP, IBM’s AI Strategy, has done the math and estimates that Apple’s move to dump Intel for the M1 in new M1 MacBooks (Air and 13-inch Pro) could save the company $2.5 billion per year.
The M1, the most powerful chip Apple has ever created and the first chip designed specifically for the Mac. M1 is optimized for Mac systems in which small size and power efficiency are critically important. As a system on a chip (SoC), M1 combines numerous powerful technologies into a single chip, and features a unified memory architecture for dramatically improved performance and efficiency. M1 is the first personal computer chip built using cutting-edge 5-nanometer process technology and is packed with an astounding 16 billion transistors, the most Apple has ever put into a chip. It features the world’s fastest CPU core in low-power silicon, the world’s best CPU performance per watt, the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and breakthrough machine learning performance with the Apple Neural Engine. As a result, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Macs. With its profound increase in performance and efficiency, M1 delivers the biggest leap ever for the Mac.
The laptops that use the ARM M1 instead of Intel x86 CPUs are the MacBook Air and the MacBook 13-Entry, which is a combined volume of almost 14 million MacBook units.
Assuming the following costs for Apple:
• ARM-based Apple M1 processor cost: $50 (might be closer to $40)
• Intel Core i5 Dual-Core for MacBook Air: $200 (maybe $175)
• Intel Core i5 Quad-Core for MacBook 13-Entry: $250 (maybe $225)
Costs of MacBooks with Intel:
• Total = $3.2 B
Costs of MacBooks with ARM-based M1:
• MacBook 13-Entry: 8.6 M units x $50 = $268 M
• MacBook Air: 5.4 M units x $200 = $429 M
• Total = $697 M
That is a saving of $2.5 Billion for Apple!!!
The math is easy and simple for Apple. They save over $2 Billion by moving to their M1 chips. And they get better performance, better battery life, and of course, can innovate in the silicon (neural nets, graphics, …).
MacDailyNews Take: Apple finally dumping Intel for their own SoCs is a win for battery life, a win for performance, and a win for costs. It’s a win-win-win for both Mac users and Apple!
15 Comments
Dumping Intel for M1 in MacBooks saves Apple some $2.5 billion per year…
…and will ultimately let Apple capture the entire PC market.
Apple will not capture the entire PC market — ever. Microsoft is too entrenched. Linux is too well liked, and supported, in several segments.
Hell, I have to work with a few U.S. government sites that INSIST on the use of Windows and Internet Explorer even though Microsoft has officially killed IE. In talking to them they expect to move their systems t requireo the use of Edge within two to three years from now, but likely not before. Many, many more sites are Windows only but don’t care what browser or FTP or other application is used so long as they are Windows based. That reality is not going to change for a long time.
If we assume that there’s a dedicated M1x for the 16″ MBP and the iMac then an M2 or M2x for the MacPro — and assume they are as great against the comparable Intel/AMD arocessors as the M1 is against those with which it competes head to head — then over the course of the next decade the full Mac line might claw its way up to 20% market share or more.
Market share doesn’t matter, profit share does, Apple will do 12 billion dollars per quarter for Mac’s and that will be enough.
$2.5 billion which will flow directly to the bottom line
Or they could just knock $150-$200 off the price of the MacBooks. (That was a joke.)
I was (ever-so-slightly) encouraged that the price of the Mac mini was lowered $100.
“So, there is a chance.”
That’s the 8GB RAM version, isn’t it?
$2.5B a year is round off error money to apple. It does way way way more than that. Again, the market doesn’t get that it was just nuked. It’s not at all priced in. This adds 70 points to apple.
What does it do? The impossible.
Apple now sells impossible machines. They sell an entry level air with a CPU better than the BEST heavy duty wall plug laptop in the industry, with a battery that lasts 20 bleeping hours.
It’s an IMPOSSIBLE machine for the industry to duplicate. That’s worth WAY WAY WAY WAY WAY WAY more than 2.5b.
Do you want to know what kind fo machine that really is?
Thats a MARKETSHARE EATING MACHINE
So apple sells what may 2% global. If that doubles marketshare to 4% what does that do
FREE HIGH MARGIN MONEY
“Apple now sells impossible machines. They sell an entry level air with a CPU better than the BEST heavy duty wall plug laptop in the industry, with a battery that lasts 20 bleeping hours.”
No. There are AMD based laptops that beat the M1 MacBook Air.
@Shadowself: OK, so I’m curious. Could you please point us to those AMD based laptops?
Like most of the rest of the world I’m blown away by what we’ve been told about the M1, but I also can’t imagine that there’s absolutely no attempt to compete. So yeah, I’m curious.
I will second that.
It seems @Shadowself is very pessimistic regarding the M1 chip and protective of Windows dominance.
As I have been saying for years, if Apple made beautifully industrial designed machines with the same specs or better for the same price — they will OWN the PC MARKET in less than a decade…
Maybe you’ll find one or 2 examples of some extreme examples that beat it by a hair and need a power generator near by. Realistically, nothing really competes. Much less gets the battery/weight we’re talking about.
The parrot is dead. It is no more. It has ceased to exist.
Yes, please point us to AMD laptops which have 18-20 hour battery life. And which weigh less than 3 lbs.
Yes, there are certainly other laptops which beat the new M1 Macs from a raw power standpoint, but what’s their price/power/weight/battery life ratio?
Running Windows is the problem however at any cost.
Is the cost for M1 including the R&D costs? The price paid to intel includes overhead for the development of the chip.
Not saying that M1 will not be cheaper but the R&D costs need to be taken into account.