Apple reveals MagSafe Duo Charger price tag: $129 (power adapter sold separately)

Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger now has a price tag and is listed as “coming soon.” The MagSafe Duo Charger costs $129 or $10.75 per month for 12 months.
The MagSafe Duo Charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.
The MagSafe Duo Charger requires a Power Adapter (sold separately). Apple recommends:
• 20W USB-C Power Adapter ($19) for wireless charging up to 11W
• 27W or higher USB-C Power Adapter for faster wireless charging up to 14W
Apple’s 30W USB-C Power Adapter costs $49.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a beautiful, foldable unit that’s not only great for travelers, but it also allows your Apple Watch to lay flat or stand on its side for alarm clock use and, with Apple’s 30W USB-C Power Adapter, it’s powerful, too!
For iPhone-only charging, Apple’s $39 MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger. For the single MagSafe Charger, Apple recommends the 20W USB-C Power Adapter ($19, sold separately).
10 Comments
I guess they’re getting pretty close to what AirPower would have cost had they got it to work!
Sorry but the price point and having to purchase the power adapter in addition is MORONIC …….
Hard pass……FFS Apple you can do much better….!!
Agreed Apple is out of their mind
“The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.” I just hope the material Apple used is of higher quality than that of the sheathing coating on its power chargers for iPad, MacBook Air, and iPhone. All products I have, that over time and with constant use, not abuse, looking at you Apple Genius Bar with your standard go to given BS reply which would earn you a Twitter label for spreading disinformation, have rips exposing the wires within.
I can foresee tears in this new foldable charger at its “hinge” if Apple hasn’t improved the quality of materials.
The charger we didn’t know we needed (b/c we don’t) with the shape we didn’t know we appreciated (as we don’t) for a price we didn’t know we could pay (b/c we can’t)
Pass.
Why would anyone in their right mind spend $129 on a charger. There are plenty of good well made wireless chargers on the market for around $30 or less.
My favorite is a combination iPhone stand / charger, AirPod and watch charger that sits by my bed and makes its very easy to grab the phone when it is dark.
Am I Missing something?
Standard MagSafe charger with 20w is 15w of charging, and 5w charger works with watch, yet 20w here gets you 11w of magSafe charging? and 27w only gives you 14w?
Does the 30W charger max out at 15w?
How much is the watch maximum wattage draw?
For that much, they should have included the USB-C charger.
And reduced the price by $80
From the company that brought you – not me – a thousand dollar monitor stand.
By comparison, I’m sitting in front of my new, excellent, 55-inch 4K teevee that set me back less than $400.