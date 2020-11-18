Apple reveals MagSafe Duo Charger price tag: $129 (power adapter sold separately)

Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger now has a price tag and is listed as “coming soon.” The MagSafe Duo Charger costs $129 or $10.75 per month for 12 months.

The MagSafe Duo Charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

The MagSafe Duo Charger requires a Power Adapter (sold separately). Apple recommends:

• 20W USB-C Power Adapter ($19) for wireless charging up to 11W

• 27W or higher USB-C Power Adapter for faster wireless charging up to 14W

Apple’s 30W USB-C Power Adapter costs $49.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a beautiful, foldable unit that’s not only great for travelers, but it also allows your Apple Watch to lay flat or stand on its side for alarm clock use and, with Apple’s 30W USB-C Power Adapter, it’s powerful, too!

For iPhone-only charging, Apple’s $39 MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger. For the single MagSafe Charger, Apple recommends the 20W USB-C Power Adapter ($19, sold separately).