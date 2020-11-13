U.S. stocks rally to add to weekly gains

On Friday, U.S. stocks moved higher, propelled by better-than-expected earnings and COVID-19 vaccine optimism with investors eyes trained on pharmaceuticals like Pfizer, BioNTech, Eli Lilly, Regeneron, and Moderna.
Suzanne O’Halloran for FOXBusiness:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 100 points or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 was higher by 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.3%.
Disney fueling some of the gains in the early session after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, even with the negative impact of the pandemic.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, speaking on FOX Business, said the distribution network is ready to go once a vaccine arrives.
“Pfizer will be doing its own direct distribution to pharmacies that we ask them to send to based on the instructions of our nation’s governors under their distribution plan. So the vaccine will arrive at these pharmacies, white-glove service and the pharmacies will then execute distribution plans to the targeted populations that the governors have selected” he explained.
In other reports, the University of Michigan’s preliminary index of consumer sentiment for November came in at 77 slightly below the expected 82.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s always nice to see U.S. stocks rally, even if Apple is currently down fractionally (-0.25%) on the day.
We are here under President Trump:
Oh, so now President Trump is responsible for worldwide COVID cases and deaths, not China? Got it.
I know it’s hard to read graphs. Let’s walk through this. The Orange color (perfect choice for Trump) represents the number of cases in the Americas. Yes that means both, but the majority is North, Which, wait for it, is still under the leadership of President Trump and the Republicans. He’s responsible for the continuing lack of a unified response to a pandemic that started in China.
He lost the election to President Elect Joe Biden because such inactions…
Trump hasn’t “lost” anything. There is no such thing as president-elect of the United States when the election result is disputed. We have a long way until all of the courts finish their rulings.
Hey Dickhead….errrr…. FT. Georgia just went to Biden today so it’s over. 306 electoral votes means….yup…security guards will toss out BLOTUS on Jan 20th, then fumigate the place so that Biden can take over.
BTW, what are you still doing here? Ding dong the witch is dead….got it? So go away or at the very least, go get some professional help.
BLOTUS – good one. I’ll have to remember that.
No state is certified. Contrary to addled Libs bloviating here, CNN doesn’t award states.
Plus, once the states are certified, they are then eligible to face additional lawsuits contesting the election results, which can be filed up to 40 days after certification (or the seventh day after the completion of a recount in Oregon), depending on the state.
We have a long, long way to go, which is why I provided you the handy timeline above.
Pennsylvania violated the Equal Protection Clause and Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution.
Give it up. The margin in Pennsylvania is so wide that eliminating 100% of the mail in ballots received after the polls closed (the only even arguable II.1.2 issue) would not come close to changing the outcome. The courts do not waste their time hearing academic arguments that can have no real world consequences.
trump is a con man who understands perfectly that he lost, and is pretending that he didn’t in order to con his supporters for their support and money (for his “election PAC” which doesn’t go to what it says it goes to).
trump is a con man, everyone around him knows that, all reasonable people know that.
The only people who don’t are still being conned.
Getting rid of him is the only path to getting Covid under control and the economy back on track.
Give it up dude. You lost. Everyone except the most manic republicans understand that.
Stock market is up as a result of Biden being elected President and the promise of a return to competence and decency. They understand that there will actually be a plan to deal with the virus and a good chance of an economic recovery as a result. His 306 electoral college votes and his over 5 million vote lead project a strong start in January. He will likely eliminate a big chunk of student debt, which he can do by executive order, which will stimulate the economy as well in addition to any stimulus program enacted by congress.