Dow Jones falls 200 points despite better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 200 points early Tuesday despite better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims.

Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:

Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) fell 0.3%, while Microsoft (MSFT) lost 0.1% in today’s stock market.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, while the S&P 500 moved down 0.55%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite reversed lower to fall 0.2% in morning trade.

Early Thursday, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims were better-than-expected at 709,000, down from 757,000 the week before. Econoday estimates expected 737,000 jobless claims.

Among the top Dow Jones stocks, Apple moved down 0.3% Thursday, extending Wednesday’s 3% advance. Shares continue to rebound from their 50-day line.

The blue-chip giant is the No. 1-performing Dow Jones stock for 2020, with a 62.8% advance through Wednesday’s close.