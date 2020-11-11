Cast of Apple TV+ murder-mystery comedy ‘The Afterparty’ revealed

Apple TV+ has unveiled the cast of its forthcoming murder-mystery comedy “The Afterparty.” The series, which hails from “The Lego Movie” duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord, takes place at the afterparty of a high school reunion, with each episode featuring a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective.

Reid Nakamura for The Wrap:

Tiffany Haddish will star as Detective Danner, the eccentric detective assigned to the high-profile case, with Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco and Jamie Demetriou set to play the alumni being questioned. Early will play Detective Culp, Danner’s overly eager partner. Miller is creator, showrunner and executive producer on the series, with Lord also executive producing through the pair’s shingle, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s vice president of television, Aubrey Lee, is a producer. TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord and Miller are under a multi-year overall television deal, will produce.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: “The Afterparty” concept sounds promising!