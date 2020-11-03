iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe offers a compelling but tricky experience

Designed with both style and function in mind, the $59 iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a clear or silicone case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards. It comes in your choice of four colors: Baltic Blue, California Poppy, Saddle Brown, and Black.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

I just got the black version and have been checking it out for the last few hours to get a feel for it. Just like we’ve come to expect from Apple’s other leather accessories, the iPhone Leather Wallet continues the tradition of using premium leather (specially tanned and finished European leather in this case) with great attention to details like precise stitching… The biggest downside for me so far is getting cards out. If you’re carrying 1 or 2, you can usually slide one out while the wallet remains attached to your phone by pulling from the 1/8-inch or so of exposed card (not easy though). However, if you have the wallet filled up, you pretty much have to remove it from your iPhone and use the push slot to get your cards out… MKBHD did a great job demonstrating what to expect with the MagSafe strength of the iPhone Leather Wallet, so I knew what I was getting into here thanks to him. I’ve found the same with my hands-on time, it can definitely fall off easier than you’d hope. But I think once you get used to it, you’ll be aware of how to carefully put it in your pocket (especially with tight jeans/pants etc.) so you don’t knock it off.

MacDailyNews Take: Potuck believes that the important shielding aspect of the wallet, to protect your cards’ magnetic stripes could be why it’s a bit less strong than other MagSafe accessories. So, if you’re going to be sliding your iPhone in and out of tight jeans pockets, this might not be the solution for you (see the video below). If you carry your iPhone in a purse or bag, the Leather Wallet with MagSafe might be just what you’re looking for!